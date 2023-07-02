India

Pakistan using 'guerilla attacks' on security forces in J&K: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 02, 2023 | 09:35 pm 3 min read

Guerilla attacks, focus on J&K reportedly part of Pakistan's new strategy

Pakistan is changing its tactics to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by sending well-equipped and trained terrorists for "guerilla attacks" on security convoys, camps, and patrols, said a recent Hindustan Times report citing sources in the know. Furthermore, the report also suggested that Pakistan had allegedly used these militants to target civilians and minorities earlier in the Kashmir Valley.

Why does this story matter?

In recent months, security forces in J&K reportedly received substantial information regarding possible infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC). In February, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai revealed that terrorist-initiated encounters and events declined 45% between 2018 and 2022 in J&K. The union territory reported 242 terrorist incidents in 2022, of which 117 were encounters and 125 were terrorist-initiated incidents.

Several J&K districts being targeted by Pakistan, terror groups

Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official close to the development said that Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, and Jammu districts in J&K seem to be the target of Pakistan and terror outfits backed by it as Islamabad allegedly desires to revive militancy in the area. Meanwhile, the official also revealed that Indian security forces are already "re-calibrating" their response.

Trained terrorists already in Rajouri and Poonch: Sources

Reportedly, sources also highlighted that at least 30 to 40 highly trained terrorists could already be present in Rajouri and Poonch. Besides this, assessment by security agencies further flagged the possibility of Pakistani army regulars, who generally are part of border action units, being sent over to carry out these ambushes in the aforementioned districts, said the HT report.

Measures by Indian government to fight back against terrorism

Moreover, Indian security forces have reportedly assessed that militants have been narco smugglers along the LoC and up to Punjab to finance their terror activities. The central government, security forces, and intelligence agencies are also monitoring Pakistan's tactics shift. Providing assurances, an official claimed, "It's only a matter of time before a security strategy is in place to deal with this new threat."

Response strategy will be in place soon: Official

"Delhi is taking a lot of interest in increased terror activities in the Jammu region. Regular meetings have taken place, and we are in the process of re-calibrating our entire security strategy for the area," a counter-terrorism officer told HT. "It won't take long before we have a grip on the situation and a response strategy is in place," they added.

Details on J&K Police, CRPF, NIA's work in vulnerable areas

To ensure adequate security for the local border population in vulnerable J&K areas, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police have already provided weapons training to around 948 village defense guards revived after the January twin attacks in Dhangri. Furthermore, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been raiding the cadres and overground workers of newly formed terror outfits in the region.

