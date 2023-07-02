India

NIA asks Home Ministry to shift 10-12 gangsters to Andaman

NIA asks Home Ministry to shift 10-12 gangsters to Andaman

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023 | 07:05 pm 1 min read

The Tihar Jail authorities had written a similar letter to the ministry earlier, too (Representational image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday requested the Union Home Affairs Ministry to shift dreaded gangsters from North Indian prisons to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, NDTV reported, quoting sources. In its letter, the probe agency stated that gangs were being managed from inside those prisons. Notably, the islands are Centre-administered regions, which means no permission would be required like in other states.

NIA earlier requested transfer of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Reportedly, the NIA's letter mentions 10-12 gangsters from Delhi's Tihar Jail. A few months back, the agency requested 25 notorious criminals, including Lawrence Bishnoi—accused of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder—to be moved to South Indian prisons. The Tihar Jail authorities also wrote a similar letter to the ministry after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's killing inside the prison in May.

Share this timeline