India

Tomato's average rate same as last year: Piyush Goyal

Tomato's average rate same as last year: Piyush Goyal

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023 | 04:59 pm 1 min read

Goyal said the prices of onions and potatoes were under control

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday claimed that the average rate of tomatoes across the country was the same as last year, reported ANI. His statement comes at a time when tomatoes have reportedly been selling for Rs. 100/kg in many cities. "The prices of onion and potatoes are less than what they were last year," the minister added.

Prices will go down soon: Goyal

Giving reasons for tomato's price hike, Goyal further said, "Tomato is the only commodity whose price has increased during the week. We all know that due to unseasonal rains, the prices of tomatoes have increased." "As soon as tomatoes start arriving from Himachal Pradesh and some places of Karnataka, the prices will go down," he added.

Here's Union minister Goyal's full statement

India is 2nd largest producer of tomatoes worldwide

Over the last two weeks, the prices of tomatoes have crossed Rs. 60/kg in towns and cities across India, which is reportedly the second-largest producer of tomatoes in the world. Moreover, the prices shot up to over Rs. 100/kg in major metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Share this timeline