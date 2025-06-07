Modi accepts Canadian PM's invitation to G7 summit
What's the story
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation from his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, to attend the G7 Summit in Alberta.
The summit will be held from June 15-17 at Kananaskis.
This comes after a period of strained relations between India and Canada over allegations of India's involvement in the murder of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Diplomatic thaw
Modi thanks Carney
PM Modi thanked PM Carney for the invitation on social media, congratulating him on his recent election victory.
He wrote, "Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month."
The two leaders also discussed their countries' long-standing relationship during their conversation.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025
Upcoming summit
First foreign visit after India-Pakistan conflict
This will be PM Modi's first foreign visit since a military conflict with Pakistan. He is expected to raise concerns over Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism during the summit.
The event will also give him an opportunity to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time since their bilateral meeting in Washington earlier this year.
Diplomatic efforts
India is not a G7 member
India is not a G7 member but has been invited to all summits since 2019, highlighting its growing economic influence.
Both countries are now looking at restoring diplomatic ties by reappointing high commissioners after downgrading them last year.
India's ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, is likely to be the next high commissioner in Ottawa.
Despite concerns about Khalistani elements in Canada, both nations are keen on rebuilding their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.
Future discussions
Summit to address bilateral issues
The G7 Summit is expected to pave the way for several bilateral meetings and further discussions on trade and investment cooperation between India and Canada.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed hope for renewed ties, stating, "Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity."
This summit will be a key step in mending the diplomatic rift between the two nations.