What's the story

Voting is currently underway for by-elections in five assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal.

The bypolls are crucial, as both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc have fielded candidates for these seats.

The results will be declared on June 23.

The seats are Kaliganj in West Bengal, Nilambur in Kerala, Ludhiana West in Punjab, and Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat.