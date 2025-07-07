Page Loader
Texas flash floods kill 82; Trump calls it '100-year catastrophe'
By Snehil Singh
Jul 07, 2025
09:59 am
What's the story

Devastating flash floods in Texas have claimed at least 82 lives and left many missing, including girls attending a summer camp. The disaster struck during the Fourth of July holiday, catching many off guard. President Donald Trump has termed it a "100-year catastrophe" and plans to visit the affected areas, possibly on Friday. The worst-hit area is Kerr County in Texas Hill Country, where flash floods along the Guadalupe River have killed at least 68 people, including 28 children.

Ongoing search

Rescue operations are on in Kerr County

Rescue operations are on in Kerr County, where officials are racing against time to find dozens of missing people. Texas public safety chief Freeman Martin warned that the death toll could rise further. "You will see the death toll rise today," he said. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed there are 41 known missing across the state due to the floods.

Sudden disaster

Floods struck during holiday weekend

The flash floods struck at the peak of the long holiday weekend, catching many people as they slept. The Texas Hill Country is particularly prone to flash flooding due to its dry, compacted soil, which causes rainwater to run off instead of soaking in. A powerful overnight storm dumped nearly 12 inches (30 cm) of rain early Friday morning, leading to widespread destruction.

Twitter Post

Rains caused rivers to rise 29ft in an hour

Warning issued

What led to the floods?

Authorities had issued a flood watch on Thursday, but by 4:00am Friday (local time), the National Weather Service upgraded it to a flash flood emergency. Residents of Kerrville City saw water levels rise dramatically as runoff from hills sent torrents into the Guadalupe River. The river rose an astonishing 26 feet (8 meters) in just 45 minutes, overwhelming the region.

Criticism

Survivors describe floods as 'pitch black wall of death'

Officials are now facing criticism for not alerting residents and youth summer camps along the river sooner. Survivors have described the floods as a "pitch-black wall of death," adding they received no emergency warnings. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said, "Nobody saw this coming." The public can grow weary from too many alerts or forecasts that turn out to be minor, officials noted.