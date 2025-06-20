Modi to flag off 1st locomotive for Guinea from Bihar
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first locomotive manufactured in India for export to Guinea on Friday.
The locomotive was produced at the state-of-the-art railway factory in Marhowrah, Bihar.
This marks the beginning of a significant export agreement between India and a country in Africa.
Under this deal, India will send 150 high-end locomotives worth over ₹3,000 crore to Guinea over three years.
Project details
Locomotives intended for Simandou iron ore project
The locomotives are intended for the SimFer's Simandou iron ore project, one of Africa's largest mining endeavors.
Railway Board official Dilip Kumar said 37 locomotives will be delivered in this financial year, 82 in the next, and 31 in the third.
Each locomotive will have air-conditioned crew cabins and be capable of hauling up to 100 wagons at maximum permissible speeds.
Advanced technology
Locomotives equipped with advanced safety, comfort features
The locomotives come with state-of-the-art safety and comfort features. These include best-in-class emission standards, fire detection systems, ergonomic cabins with a refrigerator, microwave, and waterless toilet.
They also have Distributed Power Wireless Control System (DPWCS) for improved freight handling.
To manufacture locomotives for different global markets, the Marhowrah plant has built broad gage, standard gage, and cape gage tracks.
Competitive bidding
Deal will create jobs, boost local industries
The export project was won through global competitive bidding, showcasing India's ability to meet international standards.
Officials said this deal will create jobs, boost local industries, and make Marhowrah a global center for locomotive exports.
"This is a perfect representation of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) driving global economies," Kumar said.
The Railway Ministry added that this export would enhance Guinea's infrastructure and strengthen India-Africa ties.