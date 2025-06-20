Modi to flag off 1st locomotive for Guinea from Bihar 

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first locomotive manufactured in India for export to Guinea on Friday.

The locomotive was produced at the state-of-the-art railway factory in Marhowrah, Bihar.

This marks the beginning of a significant export agreement between India and a country in Africa.

Under this deal, India will send 150 high-end locomotives worth over ₹3,000 crore to Guinea over three years.