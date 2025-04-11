DMK sacks minister after derogatory remarks on women, Hindu symbols
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has dismissed K Ponmudy from his role as deputy general secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
This comes after a controversy erupted over a "joke" he made at an event, in which he linked Hindu religious identities with sexual positions.
He has, however, not been sacked from his ministerial post so far.
Public backlash
Video of controversial remarks goes viral
In his anecdote, a sex worker asks a man who had come to see her whether he wears a pattai (horizontal tilak, associated with Shaivism) or a naamam (vertical tilak, associated with Vaishnavism).
She then clarifies that the position is "lying down" for Shaivites and "standing up" for Vaishnavites.
After the video of Ponmudy narrating this alleged joke went viral, many leaders from political parties, including his own, demanded Ponmudy be held accountable for the "disgusting" remarks.
Twitter Post
The video that created storm
This is Minister of Forests, Mister Ponmudi from Tamilnadu. He previously held posts as a Minister for Science and Tech; and Education in Tamilnadu.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 10, 2025
He describes a ‘joke’ because apparently there is a ‘market’ for these jokes in a public gathering, about a man who goes to a sex… https://t.co/Szy2YCINsF
Party response
DMK colleague and BJP leader condemn Ponmudy's speech
DMK colleague Kanimozhi condemned Ponmudy's remarks, saying, "The recent speech of minister Ponmudy is not acceptable."
She added, "For whatever reason he had spoken, such vulgar words are condemnable," on X.
Narayanan Thirupathy, vice president of the BJP's TN unit, welcomed Kanimozhi's criticism of Ponmudy and echoed her sentiments.
"Minister Ponmudy continuing in his post is shameful.... CM Stalin, will you order Ponmudy's arrest," he said.
History of controversy
Ponmudy's previous controversial comments
This isn't the first time Ponmudy has landed himself in trouble with his comments.
Earlier, he was slammed for associating North Indians with pani puri sellers.
His comments were considered an attempt to deride those who think knowing Hindi would secure them jobs, suggesting it's mostly Hindi-speaking vendors who sell the snack in Coimbatore.
He was re-inducted into the Cabinet last year, after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail term in a 2011 disproportionate assets case.