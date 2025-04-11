What's the story

A fresh row has broken out between actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The trouble started after the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) disclosed that Ranaut hadn't paid her electricity bills, including pending dues of ₹90,384 since two months.

The statement led Singh to accuse her of not paying dues and then blaming the government.