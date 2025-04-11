'Madam doesn't pay..': Vikramaditya Singh, Kangana clash over electricity bill
What's the story
A fresh row has broken out between actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh.
The trouble started after the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) disclosed that Ranaut hadn't paid her electricity bills, including pending dues of ₹90,384 since two months.
The statement led Singh to accuse her of not paying dues and then blaming the government.
Public outcry
Ranaut criticizes Congress government over high electricity bills
Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, recently slammed the Congress-led government in Himachal for "inflated electricity bills."
Addressing a public meeting in her constituency, she narrated how she received an exorbitant ₹1L monthly bill for her Manali home, which she doesn't even live in!
Minister's response
Singh responds to Ranaut's allegations
In response to Ranaut's allegations, Singh posted on his Facebook account on Thursday: "Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai, bijli ka bill nahin bharti hai, phir manch par sarkar ko kosti hai, aisa kaisa chalega" (Madam plays mischief, she does not pay electricity bills, then curses government from public platform. How will this work?).
This was a direct reference to the actor's criticism of the government's handling of electricity billing.
Board's clarification
HPSEB provides details of Ranaut's electricity connection
On Wednesday, the HPSEB clarified that the unpaid bills were ₹90,384, not ₹1 lakh.
He clarified that the amount in question did not represent a single month's bill but a total of numerous billing cycles and arrears.
According to HPSEBL managing director Sandeep Kumar, Kangana paid her November and December expenses on January 16, but she had not paid her January and February bills.
By the time the bill was generated, the 20-day billing cycle of March had already passed.