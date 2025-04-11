What's the story

The Punjab Police have registered a case against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch for allegedly ordering the murder of a sub-inspector.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening amid a violent clash between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan village of Tarn Taran district.

Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead after a weapon was snatched from Constable Mandeep Singh by one of the groups involved in the clash.