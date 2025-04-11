Sub-inspector killed during clash, AAP sarpanch booked for ordering murder
What's the story
The Punjab Police have registered a case against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch for allegedly ordering the murder of a sub-inspector.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening amid a violent clash between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan village of Tarn Taran district.
Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead after a weapon was snatched from Constable Mandeep Singh by one of the groups involved in the clash.
Incident details
S-I Singh was shot with weapon snatched from police
Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Soni said that after receiving the call, a police team from Goindwal Sahib was sent to the scene.
When they reached Rurhi Wala Chowk around 9:00pm they found two groups engaged in an intense fight with bricks and stones and firing shots in the air.
Soni said when police rushed in to intervene, one of the groups opened fire indiscriminately in the air.
Allegations
AAP sarpanch allegedly incited violence against police
"Kuldeep Singh shouted that someone should catch the policemen, snatch their weapons, and shoot them," he said.
This incitement to violence apparently resulted in the assault on police personnel by members of the group.
Rajandeep Singh, alias Billu, snatched constable Mandeep's licensed pistol during the attack and opened fire.
"Charanjit Singh stepped in to protect his colleague but was shot in the abdomen and collapsed on the spot," he added.
Ex-gratia announced
Punjab CM announces ex-gratia for slain sub-inspector's family
S-I Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Police have launched an investigation and begun a manhunt for the suspects in the assault-murder.
An FIR has been filed against 20 people, including Kuldeep Singh, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. All the accused are currently absconding.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced ₹1 crore ex gratia for S-I Singh's family.