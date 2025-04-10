What's the story

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has slammed the Congress for how it handled the 26/11 Mumbai attacks' terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Spoke to reporters at Taj Palace, he said, "During the Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel...However, Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists. The arrested terrorist Kasab was served biryani."

Goyal's comments come as another 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India on Thursday after his last-ditch effort to avoid extradition from the US was rejected.