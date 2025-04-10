'Congress served...Kasab biryani': Piyush Goyal's jibe after 26/11 plotter extradited
What's the story
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has slammed the Congress for how it handled the 26/11 Mumbai attacks' terrorist Ajmal Kasab.
Spoke to reporters at Taj Palace, he said, "During the Congress government, terrorists attacked this very hotel...However, Congress did not do anything to punish the terrorists. The arrested terrorist Kasab was served biryani."
Goyal's comments come as another 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India on Thursday after his last-ditch effort to avoid extradition from the US was rejected.
Controversial statement
Goyal's remarks on Kasab's treatment
Goyal also added that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring the culprits to justice, for which the people of Mumbai are "grateful to Modi ji."
However, Ujjwal Nikam, public prosecutor in Kasab's case, said it was a myth created to counter an "emotional wave" in favor of the militant during his trial.
Firm stance
Goyal praises PM Modi's stance on terrorism
Goyal also emphasized on PM Modi's promise of punishing those who hurt India.
"The accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks will finally be punished in India as per our laws."
A multi-agency team of intelligence officials and criminology experts will question Rana in a bid to reveal more details about the role of Pakistani state actors, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, and other conspirators in the attacks.
Legal process
Rana to face legal proceedings in India
Rana will be put up in a high-security ward of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai when he arrives, according to reports.
Mohammed Taufiq, who helped many escape during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has demanded Rana be denied any special treatment and hanged to death.
There's no need for a separate cell or biryani for Rana, he said.