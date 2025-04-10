How RSS is preparing groundwork for BJP's 2027 UP elections
What's the story
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is increasing its outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The organization's chief Mohan Bhagwat has been touring important cities across the state to strengthen the grassroots.
The initiative is part of a coordinated effort to bolster the RSS's foundational structure and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election preparations for 2027.
Reconnection efforts
Bhagwat's tour emphasizes reconnecting with inactive swayamsevaks
On his tour, Bhagwat met senior pracharaks and office-bearers in different cities behind closed doors.
He has asked all units to reach out to swayamsevaks who had gone inactive over the years due to personal or professional reasons.
Comprehensive lists of such people are being created, and volunteers are being assigned to contact them directly. RSS officials claim the initiative is about restoring intellectual commitment and social presence at the micro level, not only about increasing numbers.
Rural engagement
Expansion of daily shakhas in rural areas
Bhagwat emphasized on expanding daily shakhas in villages, especially in places where the RSS has little or no presence.
Senior RSS leader Bholendra corroborated that only 80% of their cadre is currently active and the need to engage the remaining swayamsevaks.
He added that they are preparing for their centenary celebration and require more active workers to make it happen.
Unity advocacy
Bhagwat advocates for social harmony within Hindu community
On a four-day visit to Varanasi, Bhagwat also interacted with a range of groups, including students at IIT-BHU.
He stressed social harmony and unity among Hindus.
"There should be no discrimination. All Hindus should share the same temples, water, and cremation grounds," he said.
"All sects, castes and communities of the Hindu society should come together, this is the vision of the Sangh. The aim of the Sangh is to unite the Hindu society," Bhagwat added.
Outreach initiative
Griha Sampark Abhiyan: RSS's door-to-door campaign
From November 5-30, the RSS will start a door-to-door contact campaign called 'Griha Sampark Abhiyan.'
Volunteers will go around distributing booklets on the history, ideology, and work of the Sangh.
The move is to increase public connection and ideological awareness at the household level.
The RSS's economic cell also met in Lucknow to discuss rising public concerns over unemployment, inflation, and economic instability.
Election strategy
RSS and BJP leaders strategize for 2027 elections
RSS and BJP leaders have already met in Ghaziabad to ensure early planning for the 2027 elections.
They discussed unified messaging, coordination on sensitive ideological issues, and mobilization of core social groups like OBCs and Dalits.
The BJP is now banking on early preparation and better alignment with the Sangh after its underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when its tally in UP fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33.