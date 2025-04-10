On his tour, Bhagwat met senior pracharaks and office-bearers in different cities behind closed doors.

He has asked all units to reach out to swayamsevaks who had gone inactive over the years due to personal or professional reasons.

Comprehensive lists of such people are being created, and volunteers are being assigned to contact them directly. RSS officials claim the initiative is about restoring intellectual commitment and social presence at the micro level, not only about increasing numbers.