Why Delhi fish market is at center of political row
What's the story
A viral video from Chittaranjan Park (CR)'s fish market in south Delhi has triggered a political storm.
The video shows some people objecting to fish being sold near a temple, saying it offends their religious sentiments.
The place is famous for its bustling Market No. 1, which draws visitors from all over the National Capital Region (NCR).
The adjacent Kali Temple is believed to be as old as the market.
Protest footage
Video shows protests against fish market location
In the video, the group is seen confronting fish vendors, saying the market is located inappropriately and breaks the temple's sanctity.
"This is wrong. Sanatan says we cannot harm anyone," one of the protesters says.
He goes on to argue that offering meat to deities isn't supported by Hindu scriptures. "Some people believe this. But what is happening next to this temple is hurting the sentiments of Sanatanis like us," he said.
Political fallout
TMC MP accuses BJP of threatening fish vendors
In the same video, another man is seen asking a customer about jeevhatya next to the temple, to which the customer responds that animal offerings are common in many temples.
Sharing the video, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of intimidating fish-eating Bengalis.
She said such an incident is unprecedented in the last 60 years.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also supported Moitra's allegations, saying, "I'm a vegetarian...I never had problem."
TMC's counterattack
Moitra intensifies her attack on BJP
On Wednesday, Moitra intensified her attack, accusing the BJP of dictating not just where Bengalis can do business, but also what they should eat.
She mocked the party for wanting everyone to "eat dhoklas and chant Jai Shri Ram thrice a day."
The TMC leader further slammed the BJP for being "anti-Hindu, anti-Muslim, and anti-Constitution," alleging it is targeting the very community it claims to represent.
Twitter Post
Alleged video from the market
BJP's response
BJP refutes allegations, defends fish traders
The BJP has rejected Moitra's allegations as false and accused her of posting a "tailored" video to disturb peace.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said fish traders of Chittaranjan Park had always respected the sanctity of the temple and maintained high cleanliness standards.
He urged the Delhi Police to take strict action against those trying to disrupt community harmony in CR Park.
Video evidence
Amit Malviya shares video refuting threats
Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya also posted a video in which a journalist interviewed locals about alleged threats to fish traders. The temple's priest and several others were seen denying any such incident.
"TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted a video, ostensibly from CR Park in Delhi, alleging that certain individuals were threatening vendors in the DDA-approved fish market located next to a Mandir," he wrote on X.
"The video is false and fabricated," he said.