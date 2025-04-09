What's the story

A viral video from Chittaranjan Park (CR)'s fish market in south Delhi has triggered a political storm.

The video shows some people objecting to fish being sold near a temple, saying it offends their religious sentiments.

The place is famous for its bustling Market No. 1, which draws visitors from all over the National Capital Region (NCR).

The adjacent Kali Temple is believed to be as old as the market.