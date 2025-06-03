What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed a Pakistani official's threat that China can stop the flow of the Brahmaputra into India.

He called it a "baseless attempt" to create panic over a hypothetical situation.

In a detailed post on X, Sarma clarified that while the Brahmaputra originates in Tibet, its flow is predominantly bolstered by contributions from within India, making it less dependent on upstream control.