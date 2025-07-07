Who is Vaibhav Taneja, treasurer of Elon Musk's America Party

Vaibhav Taneja, an Indian-origin executive has been appointed as the Treasurer for Elon Musk 's newly launched political party, America Party. A recent Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing confirmed his appointment as both the Custodian of Records and treasurer for this new venture. Taneja serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla . The 47-year-old stepped into the role in August 2023, following the departure of Zach Kirkhorn. His appointment underscores Musk's confidence in Taneja's financial expertize and strategic insight.

Career progression Taneja's career trajectory Taneja has been with Tesla for over eight years, holding various key positions. He is currently the CFO and has been the Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) since March 2019. His previous roles include Corporate Controller from May 2018 to March 2019, and Assistant Corporate Controller from February 2017 to May 2018. Before joining Tesla, he spent a year at SolarCity (solar company co-founded by Musk) and nearly 17 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers advising Fortune 500 clients on financial controls and IPO.

Qualifications Areas of expertize A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant, Taneja has extensive experience in US GAAP financial reporting, SEC compliance, internal controls, audit oversight, and guiding companies through IPOs. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University and chartered accountancy credentials from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His expertize will be instrumental in managing high-stakes regulatory and financial matters for Musk's America Party.

Political involvement What will the treasurer do? Taneja has been an integral part of Tesla's global expansion under Musk. His appointment as treasurer and Custodian of Records for the America Party shows that Musk is counting on Taneja's proven ability to handle complex regulatory and financial matters. As treasurer, he will manage political contributions, regulatory filings, and compliance with federal election laws—a new chapter in his long career in corporate finance.