Elon Musk has raised alarms over the long-term safety of the International Space Station (ISS).

He highlighted that many of its components are aging, which could pose serious risks in the future.

Despite SpaceX's ongoing operations with ISS, Musk has suggested that it should be de-orbited within two years.

"There are potentially serious concerns about the long-term safety of the @Space_Station. Some parts of it are simply getting too old, and that risk grows over time," he said on X.