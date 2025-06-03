Kanimozhi asked about India's national language in Spain; her response?
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was asked about India's national language during her speech in Spain.
The question was raised by a member of the Indian diaspora in Madrid.
In response, she said, "The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today."
Diplomatic outreach
Delegation's mission and recent controversies
Kanimozhi is leading an all-party delegation to Spain on India's diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.
The team includes members from various political parties, such as Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Kumar Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, AAP's Ashok Mittal, RJD's Prem Chand Gupta, and former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri.
Security concerns
Kanimozhi addresses terrorism and India's safety
During her address, Kanimozhi also spoke about terrorism and India's safety.
She said, "So much has to be done in our country, and we want to do that. Unfortunately, we are being diverted. We have to deal with terrorism, war, which is absolutely unnecessary."
"As Indians, we have to make the message clear that India is safe. They may try whatever they want, they cannot derail us. We will ensure that Kashmir remains a safe place," she said.
Visit conclusion
Delegation's final leg in Spain
Spain is the last stop of the Kanimozhi-led delegation's five-nation tour. The delegation will return to India.
The team has met members of the Spanish government and civil society to present India's stand on zero tolerance against terrorism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet members of the multi-party delegations that were dispatched to 33 countries in New Delhi on June 9 or 10.