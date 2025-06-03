What's the story

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was asked about India's national language during her speech in Spain.

The question was raised by a member of the Indian diaspora in Madrid.

In response, she said, "The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today."