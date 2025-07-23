'Kyunki...' reboot: Why did Prateik Chaudhary reject the iconic show?
What's the story
Actor Prateik Chaudhary has revealed that he declined an offer to join the much-anticipated reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Speaking to IANS, he explained that the role wasn't significant enough and there were scheduling conflicts. "Yes, I was also offered a part, but that was not substantial enough, and the date was also not matching. So I said no," he told the portal.
Actor's perspective
Chaudhary excited about the show's return
Despite declining the offer, Chaudhary is excited about the show's return. He said, "I am very excited as Smriti Mam is making a comeback. I just hope the audience loves the show as they loved it before." The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere on July 29 on Star Plus, with Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their original roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani, respectively.
Show details
The cast of the reboot
The new season also features Hiten Tejwani, Shakti Anand, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta. Earlier on July 10, Ektaa Kapoor penned a note on Instagram explaining her initial reluctance to relaunch the show. However, in the end, she went ahead with the show because she wanted to make "impactful stories" and "change mindsets." The reboot will air on Star Plus and JioHotstar at 10:30pm.