Prateik Chaudhary declined 'KSBKBT' reboot

'Kyunki...' reboot: Why did Prateik Chaudhary reject the iconic show?

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:05 pm Jul 23, 202501:05 pm

What's the story

Actor Prateik Chaudhary has revealed that he declined an offer to join the much-anticipated reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Speaking to IANS, he explained that the role wasn't significant enough and there were scheduling conflicts. "Yes, I was also offered a part, but that was not substantial enough, and the date was also not matching. So I said no," he told the portal.