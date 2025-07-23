Windows 11's latest update is packed with new AI tools

Microsoft is rolling out a major update for Windows 11 , introducing a host of new AI features. The highlight of the update is Copilot Vision, a tool that can scan everything on your screen. The feature is now available to all Windows 11 users via the Copilot app. It uses AI to analyze content across multiple apps and web pages open on your screen and provide solutions. For instance, you could ask how to improve the lighting on a photo.

Advanced tools AI agent now available in Settings app The update also brings exclusive tools for users with Snapdragon-powered Copilot Plus PCs. An AI-powered agent can now be accessed within the Settings app, allowing natural language searches for specific settings. If the agent can perform the task, it will offer to do so on your behalf.

User convenience 'Click to do' preview gets improvements Microsoft is also improving its AI-powered "Click to Do" preview on Copilot Plus PCs. The feature appears when users press the Windows key and left-click on an app, text, website, or other content. It helps users quickly complete actions like summarizing a highlighted paragraph. The update brings new actions you can perform with Click to Do such as practicing reading fluency and pronunciation with Reading Coach tool, drafting a document in Word using Copilot, and scheduling Teams meeting.

App enhancements More AI features in Photos, Paint, and Snipping Tool The update also brings an AI-powered sticker generator in Paint and an object select tool that lets you separate and edit specific parts of an image. For Snapdragon-equipped Copilot Plus PCs, there's a new AI lighting option available in Photos. The Snipping Tool also gets a "perfect screenshot" tool that uses AI to "precisely capture content on your screen."