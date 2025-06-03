Controversy erupts over Rahul not removing shoes while honoring grandmother
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to his grandmother Indira Gandhi's statue in Bhopal took a controversial turn when opposition leaders saw that he had not removed his shoes.
Gandhi had gone to offer floral tributes to the statue before heading to the Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters for meetings.
But the image of him wearing shoes while offering the tribute was captured on camera and quickly became fodder for political criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Political backlash
BJP leaders criticize Gandhi's actions
State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was among those who criticized Gandhi for not following cultural norms.
He said, "Rahul Gandhi did not remove his shoes while paying tribute to his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. It didn't quite sit right."
BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee also slammed Gandhi's actions, asking how he could honor Bharat Mata if he couldn't even remove his shoes for his grandmother.
Counter-attack
Congress leaders respond to BJP's criticism
Coming to Gandhi's defense, State Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan accused the BJP of having a narrow mindset and pointed out their practice of carrying their own flag instead of the national tricolor.
"A person's character is reflected in their emotions and intentions, how much they remember and honour their ancestors, and how they uphold their legacy. You'll see all of that in Rahul Gandhi. The BJP should look inward before questioning others," Singh said.
Organizational focus
Gandhi's visit aims at party restructuring
Gandhi's visit to Bhopal comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to a large gathering of women at Jamboree Ground.
He is expected to launch the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan as part of efforts to revitalize the Congress's organizational framework in the state.
At the state Congress office, Gandhi will meet with senior party leaders to assess the state's political scene and strategy for upcoming challenges. He will also interact with MPs and MLAs to address regional issues.