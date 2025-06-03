What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to his grandmother Indira Gandhi's statue in Bhopal took a controversial turn when opposition leaders saw that he had not removed his shoes.

Gandhi had gone to offer floral tributes to the statue before heading to the Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters for meetings.

But the image of him wearing shoes while offering the tribute was captured on camera and quickly became fodder for political criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).