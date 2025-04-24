Lebanese snacks you'll always crave
What's the story
Lebanese cuisine is famous for its richness and vegetarian options. If you are looking for culinary adventure, Lebanese snacks are a treat to your taste buds.
Not only are the snacks delicious, but they also give you a glimpse of the vibrant culture of Lebanon.
From savory pastries to refreshing salads, each snack is prepared with fresh ingredients and traditional spices. A must-try for flavor adventurers!
Crispy bites
Falafel: A crunchy delight
Falafel is a widely loved Lebanese snack of ground chickpeas or fava beans combined with herbs and spices.
These small, deep-fried balls are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Usually served in pita bread with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, falafel gives a delightful crunch with every bite.
Smooth spread
Hummus: Creamy chickpea dip
Hummus is a creamy dip prepared with blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil.
This versatile spread can be savored as an appetizer or with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Its smooth texture and tangy flavor make it an indispensable part of any Lebanese snack platter.
Savory pastry
Manakish: Lebanese flatbread treat
Manakish is a traditional Lebanese flatbread topped with za'atar (a blend of thyme, sesame seeds, sumac), cheese, or other toppings like spinach or tomatoes.
Baked to perfection in stone ovens or on griddles, manakish serves as an ideal breakfast item or midday snack.
It captures the essence of Middle Eastern flavors.
Fresh mix
Tabbouleh: Refreshing parsley salad
Tabbouleh is a refreshing salad made mainly from parsley mixed with bulgur wheat, tomatoes diced finely along with mint leaves tossed together in lemon juice dressing seasoned lightly using salt, pepper, and olive oil.
It creates the perfect balance between freshness, zestiness, and earthiness, making it a great accompaniment alongside heavier dishes like falafels and hummus platters alike.