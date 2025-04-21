What's the story

Coriander leaves, also called cilantro, are a staple in kitchens around the world.

Famous for their fresh and citrusy flavor, these leaves can make a simple dish extraordinary.

From being a garnish to being blended into sauces, coriander leaves add a unique aroma and taste which is hard to replicate.

Here are five aromatic recipes that highlight the versatility of coriander leaves in everyday cooking.