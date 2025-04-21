5 aromatic recipes featuring coriander leaves
What's the story
Coriander leaves, also called cilantro, are a staple in kitchens around the world.
Famous for their fresh and citrusy flavor, these leaves can make a simple dish extraordinary.
From being a garnish to being blended into sauces, coriander leaves add a unique aroma and taste which is hard to replicate.
Here are five aromatic recipes that highlight the versatility of coriander leaves in everyday cooking.
Flavorful dip
Coriander mint chutney
Coriander mint chutney is a common condiment in several cuisines.
Prepared by blending fresh coriander leaves with mint, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, this chutney provides a refreshing taste.
It goes well with snacks and appetizers. It can be preserved in the refrigerator for up to one week.
It is ideal for giving your meals an extra zing.
Fragrant dish
Spicy coriander rice
Spicy coriander rice is a no-fuss dish that involves mixing cooked rice with sauteed onions, garlic, green chilies, and freshly chopped coriander leaves.
The end result is a deliciously fragrant rice dish that can be paired with a main course or served as a side dish.
This recipe showcases how the herb can bring flavor without overwhelming other ingredients.
Refreshing side
Coriander potato salad
Coriander potato salad gives the classic potato salad a unique twist by adding fresh coriander leaves into the mix.
Boiled potatoes are tossed with yogurt or mayonnaise dressing along with chopped onions and a whole lot of coriander for freshness.
This salad makes an amazing accompaniment to any meal.
Comforting bowl
Lemon coriander soup
Lemon coriander soup is a light yet flavorful soup made from vegetable broth infused with lemon juice and freshly chopped coriander leaves.
It's often enjoyed as an appetizer or light meal due to its soothing properties combined with tangy notes from lemon, which complement well against earthy tones provided by vegetables used within the broth base itself.
Herbaceous twist
Coriander pesto pasta
Coriander pesto pasta gives an herbaceous twist to an Italian classic, using a mixture of fresh cilantro instead of the traditional basil, with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and garlic, to prepare a vibrant sauce that covers the perfectly cooked strands of pasta.
This gives a delightful burst of flavors with every bite you take, making it perfect for anyone bored of the usual fare of typical pesto dishes found elsewhere.