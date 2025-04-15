Cabbage creations: Easy and healthy recipes to try
What's the story
While cabbage is a staple in most kitchens, it's often ignored.
However, this humble veggie can be used to create a range of delicious, healthy dishes.
From salads to stir fries, the possibilities are endless with cabbage for your everyday meals.
Not to mention, its affordability and availability makes it ideal to include more veggies in your diet without burning a hole in your pocket.
Slaw magic
Crunchy cabbage slaw delight
Cabbage slaw is a refreshing dish that can be prepared in a jiffy with minimal ingredients.
Just shred some cabbage, mix it with carrots, onions, and a simple dressing of vinegar, salt, pepper, and sugar, and you have a crunchy side dish ready for any meal.
This slaw can also be customized with apples or nuts for additional flavor and texture.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried cabbage simplicity
Stir-frying cabbage is another easy way to enjoy the vegetable's natural sweetness.
Just slice the cabbage thinly and saute it in some oil with garlic until tender yet crisp.
A dash of soy sauce or sesame oil elevates the flavor profile while keeping the overall cooking time under ten minutes.
This method retains nutrients while giving you a satisfying crunch.
Rolled goodness
Savory stuffed cabbage rolls
Stuffed cabbage rolls make for a cozy meal, combining cooked rice or grains with a medley of spices, all wrapped up in blanched cabbage leaves.
These parcels are simmered gently in a rich tomato sauce until tender perfection.
This dish makes for a wholesome, satisfying option that utilizes the nutritional value of its ingredients without expensive additions.
Fermentation fun
Fermented cabbage wonders: Sauerkraut basics
Fermenting cabbage into sauerkraut not only ensures it lasts longer, but also increases its probiotic content, which is great for gut health.
To prepare sauerkraut at home, finely shred the cabbage before massaging it with salt until juices release naturally from within the leaves themselves—no water needed.
Pack tightly into jars, letting it ferment over several days at room temperature before refrigerating.