From breakfast to dinner: 5 oats recipes for everyone
What's the story
We all know how versatile and nutritious oats are. Packed with fiber and good for the heart, oats are an essential part of most kitchens.
However, did you know that oats can be used to make a variety of delicious dishes depending on your taste and dietary requirements?
Here, we look at five delightful dishes using oats that you can prepare at home.
Breakfast bowl
Classic oatmeal breakfast bowl
A classic oatmeal breakfast bowl is easy to make and gives you a hearty start to the day.
Cook rolled oats in water or milk until they reach your desired consistency.
Top with fresh fruits like bananas or berries, nuts like almonds or walnuts, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness.
Not only is this dish filling, but packed with nutrients to keep you pumped through the morning.
Savory pancakes
Savory oat pancakes
Savory oat pancakes are a unique take on regular pancakes, where oats are added into the batter.
Mix oat flour with whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and spices like cumin or coriander for flavor.
Add chopped veggies like spinach or bell peppers for additional nutrition.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are an excellent brunch option.
Granola bars
Homemade granola bars
Homemade granola bars make an easy snack option.
You can make them from oats mixed with nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and sweeteners like maple syrup or honey.
Just press the mixture into a baking dish and bake until firm. Once cooled, cut them into bars.
Perfect for on-the-go snacking, these bars will keep you full and provide sustained energy throughout the day.
Oat risotto
Creamy oat risotto
Creamy oat risotto is an innovative way to use oats in savory dishes usually made with rice.
Use steel-cut oats, cooked slowly in vegetable broth, while stirring frequently, until creamy in texture similar to traditional risotto preparation methods.
Add mushrooms or peas, along with Parmesan cheese, toward the end of the cooking process. This enhances the flavors further, making it a suitable dinner choice too.
No-bake cookies
No-bake oat cookies
No-bake oat cookies involve the least effort but provide the most satisfaction in terms of taste.
Combine quick-cooking rolled oats, peanut butter, cocoa powder, sugar, melted butter, and vanilla extract, to form a dough-like consistency.
Shape into small balls, flatten slightly, refrigerate to set and enjoy a guilt-free treat, the moment you crave it, without turning on the oven!