What's the story

Kale is a versatile leafy green that has taken the world by storm, thanks to its nutritional benefits.

From vitamins A, C, and K to fiber and antioxidants, kale can be a great addition to your dishes.

If you're looking to eat more greens or just want to try something new, these recipes offer delicious ways to enjoy kale.

From salads to smoothies, here's how this superfood can amp up your meals.