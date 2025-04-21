Healthy and tasty: 5 ways to cook with spinach
Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious leafy greens that can be added to a variety of dishes.
Loaded with vitamins A, C, K, iron, and calcium, spinach can amp up any meal.
Be it a quick snack or a filling dinner option, these recipes will help you utilize this healthy ingredient to the maximum.
Here are five delectable recipes to show you just how delicious spinach can be.
Pasta dish
Creamy spinach pasta delight
This creamy spinach pasta combines the richness of cream with the freshness of spinach for a delightful meal.
Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add fresh spinach leaves and cook until wilted.
Stir in cream and grated cheese to create a luscious sauce. Toss cooked pasta into the mixture, ensuring it is well-coated.
This dish is perfect for those seeking comfort food with a healthy twist.
Stuffed peppers
Spinach-stuffed bell peppers
Spinach-stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful, nutritious meal.
Halve bell peppers and remove the seeds.
In a bowl, add the cooked rice, chopped spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, and spices of your choice.
Stuff each pepper half with this mixture before baking them in an oven preheated to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes or till tender.
Pancake recipe
Savory spinach pancakes
If you're looking for a healthy breakfast or brunch option, try these savory spinach pancakes.
Blend together fresh spinach leaves, flour, milk, baking powder, salt, and pepper to a batter-like consistency (just like how you'd do for regular pancakes) but in green color, thanks to the greens.
Cook on medium heat in a non-stick pan, until golden brown on both sides; serve hot with yogurt dip if you like.
Quesadilla idea
Spinach & cheese quesadillas
Spinach quesadillas make for quick, flavorful snacks.
Spread shredded cheese evenly on one side of a laid out tortilla flat, followed by washed-and-dried baby spinach.
Fold the other half over, pressing lightly to keep the contents in place.
Cook on a stove skillet, flipping once until each side is browned, or bake in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
Serve warm with salsa and sour cream for dipping.
Smoothie tip
Refreshing spinach smoothie tip
For a refreshing start to the day, blend raw, washed baby spinach with banana chunks, frozen berries, almond milk, and a touch of honey or your preferred sweetener.
Adjust the ingredients to get your desired thickness and enjoy a balanced mix of flavors and nutrients.