What's the story

Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious leafy greens that can be added to a variety of dishes.

Loaded with vitamins A, C, K, iron, and calcium, spinach can amp up any meal.

Be it a quick snack or a filling dinner option, these recipes will help you utilize this healthy ingredient to the maximum.

Here are five delectable recipes to show you just how delicious spinach can be.