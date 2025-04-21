Maharashtra Day: 5 authentic Maharashtrian foods to try today
What's the story
Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1st, isn't just a day of political and historical importance — it's also the perfect opportunity to celebrate the vibrant, diverse, and delicious culinary heritage of this gorgeous state.
From spicy street food to comforting home-style meals and festive sweets, Maharashtrian cuisine reflects the state's soul.
Here are five foods you must try on this day.
#1
Misal pav
A fiery favorite from Pune and Kolhapur, misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted moth beans, topped with crunchy farsan, onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lime — served with pav (bread buns).
It's a street food that represents the resourceful use of pulses and spices.
Fun fact: It was once dubbed the "world's tastiest vegetarian dish" by a UK food guide!
#2
Puran poli
Often prepared during festivals like Gudi Padwa and Holi, puran poli symbolizes sweetness, prosperity, and family traditions.
It's a dish passed down through generations, often made by grandmothers and mothers on special occasions.
Eating puran poli on Maharashtra Day is a nod to the rich festive legacy of the state.
#3
Thalipeeth
Thalipeeth is Maharashtra's answer to the modern multigrain trend.
Made from flour blend known as bhajani, this dish is all about using what's available—from millets to lentils to rice.
It was born out of necessity, frugality, and nutrition, especially in rural households that needed hearty meals for farmers and workers.
Celebrating Maharashtra Day with Thalipeeth is a nod to sustainable living and ancestral knowledge.
#4
Kanda poha
Kanda poha is more than a quick breakfast—it's a cultural staple in Maharashtrian homes.
It's the dish served when guests arrive, during 'bride-seeing' ceremonies (kanda-poha karyakram), or when friends drop by unexpectedly.
Its soft texture, with occasional crunch from peanuts or sev, represents hospitality and flexibility, making it a go-to comfort for everyone from students to grandparents.
#5
Shrikhand/ amrakhand
Shrikhand has its origins in temples and royal kitchens, made by straining curd to create a creamy dessert.
Once offered to deities, it later found its way into festive/wedding meals, especially in Pune, Nashik, and the Konkan.
The Amrakhand variant, made with Alphonso mango pulp, highlights Maharashtra's pride in being home to the world's best mangoes.