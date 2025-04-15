What's the story

Kadhi, a traditional Indian dish, finds its origins in the desert state of Rajasthan.

Tangy and spicy in flavor, this yogurt-based curry has crossed borders to become a favorite comfort food across the globe.

Its simplicity and versatility make it appealing to all, making it a household staple.

Here's looking at how kadhi went from being a Rajasthani staple to an internationally beloved comforting dish.