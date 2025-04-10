What's the story

Lime juice is the go-to ingredient that adds a refreshing twist to anything and everything.

The tangy flavor of lime juice elevates the taste of a number of recipes, making it a must-have in kitchens across the world.

From refreshing salads to delectable desserts, lime juice can be used in several ways to whip up something delicious.

Here are some zesty recipes to show you just what we mean.