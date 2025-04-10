Delicious ways to use lime juice in your cooking
What's the story
Lime juice is the go-to ingredient that adds a refreshing twist to anything and everything.
The tangy flavor of lime juice elevates the taste of a number of recipes, making it a must-have in kitchens across the world.
From refreshing salads to delectable desserts, lime juice can be used in several ways to whip up something delicious.
Here are some zesty recipes to show you just what we mean.
Avocado delight
Lime-infused guacamole
Lime-infused guacamole is a simple, yet flavor-packed dish. It features ripe avocados mixed with fresh lime juice.
The acidity of the lime cuts through the creaminess of the avocado, making for a perfect dip. One that's perfect for tortilla chips or vegetable sticks.
Mash two avocados and mix it with one tablespoon lime juice, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste for an easy appetizer.
Flavorful side
Lime and cilantro rice
Lime and cilantro rice is an aromatic side dish that would go well with anything you are having.
Cook one cup of rice as you usually would but add two tablespoons of lime juice while cooking it for that extra zest.
Once the rice is cooked, stir in chopped cilantro leaves for freshness and color.
This simple addition makes plain rice a vibrant accompaniment that's sure to impress at any meal.
Fresh twist
Zesty lime salad dressing
A zesty lime salad dressing can add a zing to any salad with its bright flavors.
In a small bowl or jar, mix three tablespoons of olive oil with two tablespoons of fresh lime juice. Add one teaspoon each of honey and Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper to taste, and whisk together until smooth.
Drizzle over mixed greens or your favorite salad ingredients for an invigorating touch.
Cool treat
Lime sorbet refreshment
We all love lime sorbet. It's refreshing, sweet yet tart, and doesn't come with the high calories or sugar of ice cream or cake.
To make it, combine one cup water and one cup sugar over medium heat until dissolved.
Then, remove from heat and stir in a half-cup lime juice and some zest before freezing according to your machine's instructions.
Quick meal
Spicy lime tofu stir-fry
Spicy lime tofu stir-fry makes for a quick meal, bursting with flavor from soy sauce, chili flakes, and fresh lime juice added at the end.
Start by sauteing cubed tofu until brown, and set aside. Fry veggies like bell peppers and broccoli in the same pan.
Mix everything, and you have a flavor-packed dish that's loved by all!