When in Japan, try these delicious snacks
What's the story
If you're an adventurous eater, Japanese snacks can be a treat. Sweet or savory, these snacks are a glimpse into Japan's rich culinary culture.
Whether you're exploring some traditional treats or modern innovations, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Here, we list some must-try Japanese snacks that promise an exciting taste experience.
Mochi
Mochi: A chewy delight
Mochi is a traditional Japanese snack made from glutinous rice pounded into a sticky paste and molded into shape.
With a chewy texture, it is either filled with sweet red bean paste or flavored with green tea.
Mochi comes in many forms including ice cream mochi, which marries the chewy exterior with creamy ice cream inside.
It's a versatile treat for festivals and everyday snacking.
Senbei
Senbei: Crunchy rice crackers
Senbei are traditional Japanese rice crackers that are available in different shapes, sizes, and flavors.
They are usually made with rice flour and flavored with soy sauce or salt before being grilled or baked for that crunchy texture.
A few senbei variants are even wrapped in seaweed for enhanced taste.
These crackers make for a delightful savory and slightly salty snack.
Dorayaki
Dorayaki: Sweet pancake sandwiches
Dorayaki is two fluffy pancakes with sweet red bean paste filling called anko.
This popular snack is adored by people of all ages in Japan for its soft texture and delightful sweetness.
While the classic version comes with red bean filling, modern variants include custard cream or chocolate fillings for those craving for something different.
Wasabi peas
Wasabi peas: Spicy crunchy snack
Wasabi peas serve an exhilarating mix of spicy kick of wasabi coating on crunchy roasted peas within them, making it the ideal pick if you love bolder flavors.
The initial punch, followed by mild sweetness, makes this snack addictive yet enjoyable at the same time without overpowering your taste buds completely, unlike other spicy foods out there these days.