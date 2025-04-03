What's the story

Embarking on a road trip from Madurai to Tanjore, gives families an opportunity to explore the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu.

This road trip across Tamil Nadu, will be filled with history, architecture, and tradition.

Spanning 200 kilometers, the road trip will take you past colorful cities such as Trichy.

At each stop, you can visit ancient temples, lively markets, and mouth-watering local food.

Here's how to make the most of this cultural trail.