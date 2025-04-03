What's the story

Not only are pistachios a delicious snack, but they're also a great ingredient to use in baking.

Famous for its unique flavor and the bright green color, pistachios can elevate the taste and health quotient of different bakes.

They're packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them an ideal addition for those seeking a healthy twist in their bakes.

Here are some ways to use pistachios in baking.