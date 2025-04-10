Corn lovers: These recipes impress every time
What's the story
The unique flavors and textures of corn make it one of the most versatile ingredients, one that takes dishes up a notch.
In this article, we present to you some corn recipes, ranging from sweet to savory, that will showcase the full potential of corn.
These recipes, ideal for snacks or impressive dishes for guests, will get you to explore corn like never before.
Fresh flavors
Grilled corn salad with lime dressing
Grilled corn salad is another refreshing dish perfect for summer gatherings.
The charred kernels add a smoky depth to the dish, while the lime dressing provides a zesty kick.
Grill fresh corn until lightly charred and combine with diced tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro.
Toss everything with lime juice and olive oil for a vibrant salad that's both satisfying and light.
Comforting dish
Creamy corn risotto
Creamy corn risotto has comfort written all over it. The natural sweetness of the corn goes so well with the creaminess of the risotto.
How to go about it? Saute onions in butter before adding them to Arborio rice and gradually adding vegetable broth until creamy.
Add fresh or frozen corn kernels towards the end for added sweetness and texture.
Crispy bites
Spicy corn fritters
Spicy corn fritters make for an excellent appetizer or snack option that packs flavor into every bite.
Mix together flour, baking powder, milk, egg substitute, chopped jalapenos, and fresh or canned corn kernels to form a batter.
Fry spoonfuls of batter until golden brown on both sides for crispy fritters with just enough heat.
Dessert delight
Sweet corn pudding
Sweet corn pudding is an unexpected yet delightful dessert choice that highlights the natural sweetness of this grain beautifully without being overly sugary, as traditional desserts might sometimes be perceived!
Blend together creamed-style canned sweet corn along with sugar (to taste), milk (or plant-based alternative), vanilla extract, and cornstarch, then bake until set but still slightly jiggly at the center when shaken gently.