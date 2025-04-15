From chia to flax: Seeds every meal should have
Incorporating seeds into vegetarian meals can add a whole new dimension to their nutrition.
These tiny powerhouses are loaded with nutrients and come with a host of health benefits.
Ranging from healthy fats to being rich in protein and fiber, seeds can make any dish tastier, crunchier.
Here, we explore five nutrient-rich seeds that can make your vegetarian meals more wholesome and filling.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds: A fiber powerhouse
Chia seeds are famous for their fiber-richness, which helps in digestion and keeps you feeling fuller.
They also have omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your heart.
Tossing chia seeds into smoothies or yogurt can make a nutritious addition without affecting the taste much.
Their liquid-absorbing properties make them a great thickening agent for puddings and sauces.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids
Flaxseeds are another amazing source of omega-3 fatty acids that promote heart health.
They also provide lignans, which are antioxidants that may lower the risk of cancers.
One can easily add ground flaxseeds to baked items such as bread or muffins. Or sprinkle them over cereals and salads for an extra health boost.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds: Packed with magnesium
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium, a mineral that plays an important role in muscle function and bone health.
They also offer zinc, which is vital for proper immune system function.
Roasted pumpkin seeds serve as a crunchy snack or a topping for soups and salads, all while contributing valuable nutrients to your diet.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: High in vitamin E
Sunflower seeds pack a decent amount of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals.
They also contain selenium, which contributes to thyroid hormone metabolism and DNA synthesis.
You can snack on sunflower seeds alone or add them to granola bars and trail mixes.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds: Source of calcium
Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, which is vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth.
They also provide copper, which is necessary for producing red blood cells and maintaining healthy nerves.
Toasted sesame seeds add flavor to stir-fries or salads while contributing important minerals to your meal plan.