Banana lovers: These recipes are just for you
What's the story
Bananas are an underrated fruit. They can be used in so many sweet and savory recipes, that you'll be surprised.
Their natural sweetness, and creamy texture make them perfect for desserts, but the way they can complement other flavors, makes them shine in savory dishes too.
Here are five such banana recipes that highlight the versatility of the fruit, and surprise your taste buds.
Bread recipe
Classic banana bread delight
Banana bread has always been a classic favorite. You can make the best of ripe bananas along with some pantry essentials.
Just mash three ripe bananas and mix it with flour, sugar, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Add melted butter for richness and bake until golden brown.
This moist bread tastes amazing for breakfast or as an evening snack.
Pancake recipe
Banana pancakes with a twist
For a fun twist on traditional pancakes, add mashed bananas to the batter.
Mix flour, milk, eggs, and mashed bananas to create a smooth mixture.
Cook on a hot griddle until bubbles form on the surface before flipping.
These pancakes are naturally sweetened by the bananas and pair well with maple syrup or fresh fruits.
Curry recipe
Savory banana curry dish
Bananas can also be used in savory dishes like curry.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until fragrant.
Add sliced bananas along with spices such as turmeric and cumin for flavor depth.
Simmer with coconut milk until thickened.
This unique curry pairs well with rice or flatbread.
Grilled recipe
Grilled bananas with honey drizzle
Grilling bananas brings out their natural sweetness and adds a smoky touch to it.
Simply cut bananas lengthwise and place them on the grill. Cook until caramelized marks appear on both sides, with the perfect combination of sweetness and smokiness.
Drizzle honey on the warm slices to finish. Serve as a delicious dessert or have it with yogurt for a healthy breakfast option.
Frozen treats
Frozen banana bites treats
Frozen banana bites make an effortless way to enjoy this fruit on hot weather days without requiring much prep time.
Just slice ripe bananas into bite-sized pieces, then dip them into melted chocolate, coating each piece evenly.
Before freezing solidly onto parchment paper-lined trays inside freezer compartments overnight, ready-to-eat whenever desired.