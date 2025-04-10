5 innovative recipes using sesame seeds
Small but mighty, sesame seeds can do wonders to a dish with their nutty flavor and crunchy texture.
Not only are these seeds versatile, but they are also loaded with nutrients, making an excellent addition to various recipes.
From savory dishes to sweet treats, you can use sesame seeds in countless ways to elevate your culinary creations.
Here are five innovative recipes showcasing the unique qualities of sesame seeds.
Tofu delight
Sesame seed crusted tofu
Tofu crusted with sesame seeds makes for a crunchy and delicious flavor.
Slice firm tofu into cubes or slabs, coat the pieces in a mixture of soy sauce and sesame oil.
Roll the tofu in a mixture of white and black sesame seeds until fully covered.
Bake or pan-fry until golden brown for a deliciously crispy exterior that goes perfectly with salads or stir-fries.
Sweet crunch
Sesame seed brittle
Sesame seed brittle is a delightful sweet treat that is easy to whip up.
Start by melting sugar, honey, and butter together until the mixture caramelizes.
Then, stir in toasted sesame seeds to mix them in fully.
Spread this mix onto parchment paper, letting it cool and set.
Once set, break the brittle into pieces for a snack that hits the sweet-nutty spot just right!
Dressing twist
Tahini dressing with sesame seeds
Tahini dressing gets an added kick from whole sesame seeds mixed into the blend.
Mix tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, water, salt, pepper, and toasted sesame seeds for added texture.
This creamy dressing is the perfect drizzle over salads or the ideal dip for vegetables.
Nutritious snack
Sesame seed energy bars
Energy bars made with oats, nuts, dried fruits, honey, or maple syrup can be elevated by adding toasted sesame seeds into the mix before baking or setting them in the fridge to firm up overnight.
These bars provide an energy boost while offering essential nutrients found in sesame seeds like calcium and iron.
Noodle Fusion
Asian-inspired noodles with sesame seeds
Asian-inspired noodles tossed with a soy sauce-based dressing are further enhanced by the crunch of roasted sesame seeds.
Added just before serving, these seeds, along with chopped scallions and optional chili flakes, provide a balanced and flavorful dish.
This preparation ensures a satisfying taste experience for all, making it a perfect choice for any occasion.