Kolkata breakfasts: 5 bread-based delicacies to try
What's the story
Kolkata is a city famous for its rich culture and diverse cuisine. The city also presents a unique breakfast experience.
And while there are many options, bread-based delicacies occupy a special corner in every Kolkatan's heart.
Not only are they delicious, but they also signify the city's love for simple yet flavorful food.
Here are five bread-based breakfast items that you must try in Kolkata.
Spicy delight
Kachori with aloo dum
Kolkata's favorite breakfast choice is kachori with aloo dum.
The kachoris are deep-fried bread made from flour, stuffed with spices, and aloo dum is a spicy potato curry.
Served hot, the spicy flavor profile of the dish makes it irresistible.
Available at many street-side stalls across the city, this is the ideal option for anyone looking to start their day on a hearty note.
Classic combo
Luchi with cholar dal
Luchi with cholar dal is yet another quintessential breakfast item in Kolkata.
Luchis are small, deep-fried flatbreads made from refined flour, and cholar dal is a mildly sweet lentil curry cooked with coconut and spices.
The combination brings together a delightful balance of flavors that many love.
It is typically consumed during festivals, but can also be savored at local eateries across the city.
Traditional treat
Radha Ballavi
Similar to kachori, radha ballavi is a unique dish with its own taste and preparation method.
These puris are stuffed with spiced lentils and then fried to golden perfection.
They are usually accompanied with aloo dum or cholar dal as a part of a traditional Bengali breakfast spread.
Savory snack
Ghugni with toasted bread
Ghugni along with toasted bread makes for an interesting twist to traditional breakfasts in Kolkata.
Ghugni is prepared with yellow peas, which are cooked slowly with spices until they attain a thick, gravy-like texture.
It tastes the best when scooped up with slices of toasted white or brown bread, available at local bakeries across the town.
Flavorful pairing
Radhaballabhi & aloo tarkari
Served with aloo tarkari, Radhaballabhi makes for an excellent breakfast choice in the bread-loving city of Kolkata.
These soft puris are filled with a spiced urad dal paste, and go well with mildly spiced potato curry, aloor torkari in the local language.
This love for flavorful yet simple food seals the deal for visitors and locals, alike. A must-try!