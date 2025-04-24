Festivals in the Netherlands you can't miss
The Netherlands has some vibrant seasonal festivals celebrating local produce.
These events showcase the country's agricultural heritage and unite communities to enjoy fresh, locally-sourced foods.
From cheese markets to flower parades, these festivals give a glimpse into Dutch culture and traditions.
Not only are they a feast for the senses, but they also provide a chance to support local farmers and producers.
Cheese market
Alkmaar Cheese Market celebration
The Alkmaar Cheese Market is among the most popular traditional events in the Netherlands.
Taking place every Friday from April to September, this market features gigantic wheels of cheese being weighed and sold in a colorful setting.
Visitors can see traditional cheese-carrying ceremonies carried out by guild members dressed in white with colorful hats.
Thousands of tourists come to taste different varieties of Dutch cheese.
Flower Parade
Bloemencorso flower parade
The Bloemencorso Flower Parade is an annual event celebrated in various towns of the Netherlands, with Zundert hosting one of the largest parades.
The festival features elaborate floats decorated with thousands of flowers, mostly dahlias grown locally.
The parade occurs in early September and takes months of preparation by community groups competing for the best float design.
It is a visual spectacle drawing visitors from around the world.
Greenhouse Festival
Westland Floating Greenhouse Festival
The Westland Floating Greenhouse Festival showcases the region's horticultural industry, a crucial part of Dutch agriculture.
This annual June festival sees boats decked with flowers and plants as they sail through canals dotted with spectators.
The event demonstrates innovative greenhouse technologies employed by local growers and focuses on sustainable farming practices.
Strawberry Fair
Strawberry fair at Zundert
Zundert also hosts an annual Strawberry Fair, celebrating this beloved fruit during its peak harvest season in June.
Local farmers set up stalls offering freshly picked strawberries along with jams, juices, and other strawberry-based products for sale at affordable prices like EUR2 per basket or EUR5 per jar depending on size or type, respectively.
Visitors can enjoy live music performances while sampling delicious treats made from locally grown strawberries.