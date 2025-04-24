Discover South Korea's tea-drinking traditions
What's the story
South Korea's centuries-old tea-drinking traditions are deeply embedded in its culture, providing a glimpse into the nation's heritage.
From the kinds of teas to ceremonial practices, these rituals exhibit a mix of history and modernity.
They emphasize tea's role beyond a mere beverage; it forms the heart of social and cultural life.
Tea ceremony
The art of Korean tea ceremony
The Korean tea ceremony, Darye, focuses on harmony and respect. It includes a series of steps that are performed with precision and mindfulness.
Participants sit on cushions around a low table, where they engage in quiet conversation while enjoying tea.
The ceremony often features green tea or herbal infusions served in delicate cups. This practice fosters relaxation and connection among participants.
Varieties
Types of traditional Korean teas
South Korea has plenty of traditional teas, each with a unique flavor and health benefits.
Green tea is quite popular for its refreshing taste and antioxidants.
Herbal teas such as omija-cha, which is made from magnolia berries, are loved due to their peculiar flavors and health benefits.
Each tea is prepared with care to bring out its natural qualities.
Seasonal rituals
Seasonal tea rituals
Tea-drinking rituals in South Korea also tend to change with the seasons, in accordance with nature's rhythms.
Light floral teas are preferred in spring, as they match with the blooming flowers.
In the winters, warmer brews such as roasted barley tea bring comfort against the cold weather.
The seasonal changes display an appreciation for nature's rhythm.
Modern trends
Modern adaptations in tea culture
While age-old practices still hold importance, modern-day adaptations have also found their way into South Korea's tea culture.
Modern-day cafes provide innovative blends, appealing to younger generations looking for new experiences while still respecting tradition.
These places often fuse traditional aspects with modern aesthetics to form inviting spaces for locals and tourists alike.