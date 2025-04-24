What's the story

Practicing gratitude can do wonders for your relationships.

A simple two-minute daily routine can help you develop a stronger bond with people and improve the way you communicate with them.

This practice pushes you to look at the positive side of your relationships, making them more satisfying and comprehensible.

By spending a few minutes every day to express gratitude, you can significantly improve your rapport with others.

Here's how you can do that.