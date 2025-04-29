Virginia itinerary: Must-see spots
What's the story
Virginia is a treasure trove of history, nature, and local craftsmanship.
This itinerary takes you through some of the most captivating museums, tranquil natural surroundings, and colorful craft communities of the state.
Be it history buffs or art lovers, Virginia has something to offer to everyone.
Visit the past at famous museums, relish the calm of nature trails, and check out unique handmade crafts that showcase the region's cultural heritage.
Museums
Exploring Virginia's renowned museums
Virginia has some of the best museums to highlight its rich history.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond has an amazing collection, thousands of years old.
If you are keen on American history, the Jamestown Settlement gives you a glimpse of early colonial life with interactive exhibits and reconstructions.
The Science Museum of Virginia has interesting displays for all ages, making it a perfect pit stop for families.
Nature trails
Discovering nature's beauty in Virginia
Virginia's natural beauty can best be explored through its many trails and parks.
Shenandoah National Park features 500+ miles of hiking trails with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
For a coastal experience, head to First Landing State Park where you can walk through marshes and maritime forests along the 19 miles of scenic trails.
These places are perfect for bird watching and photography.
Local crafts
Unveiling local crafts in artisan communities
From pottery to woodwork, artisan communities in Virginia are colorful centers to find unique crafts.
In Floyd County, check out shops with local artisans' pottery, textiles, and woodwork.
From traditional music to handmade dulcimers and banjos made by luthiers, The Crooked Road: Virginia's Heritage Music Trail showcases it all.
These crafts give you a glimpse of regional traditions that have been passed down generations.
Travel tips
Tips for planning your visit to Virginia
When planning your trip to Virginia, visit during spring or fall when weather is mildest to go outdoors hiking or visit craft fairs held throughout these seasons in different towns statewide.
Such as Abingdon's annual festival highlights the works of regional artists every October weekend before Halloween comes each year without fail since inception decades ago now!