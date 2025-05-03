What's the story

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, announced at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, that the streaming giant's investment in local Indian productions has resulted in an economic impact of $2 billion between 2021 and 2024.

These initiatives also created around 20,000 jobs for cast and crew members in the country.

Sarandos emphasized Netflix's commitment to local storytelling during a discussion with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.