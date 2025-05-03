What's the story

Prominent credit rating agency ICRA Ltd has downgraded the debt of Ola Electric Technologies Ltd, a key subsidiary of listed Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.

The move comes after a sharp decline in electric scooter sales in April 2025.

The decline has raised concerns over the company's continued cash burn and delayed profitability.

Despite being India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola Electric is battling increased competition and operational issues.