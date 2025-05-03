Compound interest is where you earn interest on the principal amount and also on the interest you have already earned.

This makes it a snowball effect, where your investment grows quicker with time.

For instance, if you invested ₹1,000 at 5% annual compound interest, after a year you get ₹1,050. In the next year, you earn 5% not just on ₹1,000, but also the extra ₹50 from the first year.