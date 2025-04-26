What's the story

The 50/30/20 budgeting rule is an easy-to-follow method to budget your finances.

It breaks down your income into three parts: 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings or debt repayment.

By adopting a few habits, you can master this budgeting technique and attain financial stability.

Here are five handy habits that can help you successfully implement the 50/30/20 rule in your day-to-day life.