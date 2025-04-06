5 smart ways to grow emergency fund—even on tight budget
What's the story
Building an emergency savings fund is key to ensuring financial stability.
It serves as a safety net when faced with unexpected situations, such as a medical emergency or sudden job loss.
However, saving money can be difficult, especially when expenses are high and the income is low.
By adopting these creative approaches, you can steadily increase your savings without feeling overwhelmed.
Here are five innovative strategies to help you boost your emergency fund effectively.
Automation
Automate your savings
One of the simplest ways to grow your savings is by automating the process.
Set up an automatic transfer from your checking account to a dedicated savings account every month.
This way, a portion of your income goes directly into savings before you even get the opportunity to spend it.
Even small amounts like ₹500 a week can accumulate over time, giving you a substantial cushion for emergencies.
Cashback and rewards
Use cashback and rewards wisely
Many credit cards also offer cashback or rewards points on purchases.
Instead of spending these rewards on something else, opt to transfer them directly into your emergency fund.
This way, you can save money without making a significant dent in your budget.
Over time, these small contributions can add up and lend you extra security in times of need.
Selling online
Sell unused items online
Decluttering not only makes more room but also provides an opportunity to increase your savings.
Look for items lying around the house that you no longer need and sell them online or on local marketplaces.
The money you earn can be directly added to your emergency fund, helping it grow quicker while cleaning up your living space.
No-spend challenges
Participate in no-spend challenges
Participate in no-spend challenges where you pledge not to spend money on non-essential items for a predetermined period, say one week or one month.
During this time, funnel the money you would have spent into your emergency savings account instead.
These challenges promote mindful spending habits and go a long way in building a strong financial safety net.
Round-up apps
Round-up savings apps
Consider round-up apps, which automatically round up every purchase made with linked accounts to the nearest whole number and deposit the difference into a savings account.
For example, if you spend ₹95 on groceries, ₹5 will be transferred automatically into savings.
This way, saving becomes effortless by turning everyday transactions into opportunities for growth without making any major lifestyle changes.