What's the story

The critically acclaimed documentary The Quilters, which was shortlisted at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Documentary Short category, arrived on Netflix on Friday.

Directed by Jenifer McShane, it takes us inside the South Central Correctional Center in Missouri, where a group of men dedicatedly sew quilts for foster kids.

The unconventional short poignantly underlines how art is cathartic, therapeutic, and even life-changing.