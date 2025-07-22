'Mahavatar Narsimha': Toy deal in sight after trailer creates buzz
What's the story
The trailer of the upcoming animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has created a buzz in the industry. The movie, which is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, is set to hit theaters this Friday. Following the trailer's success, a major toy company has expressed interest in acquiring rights to merchandise the characters.
Industry buzz
'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer gains positive reviews
As per India Today, an independent industry source said, "The buzz around Mahavatar Narsimha has grown significantly after the trailer's success." "With its impressive mix of animation and storytelling, it has caught the attention of the masses." "Interestingly, a big toy company has approached the makers for the rights. However, more information regarding this development is still awaited." The film will be released in 3D and five Indian languages.
Franchise expansion
Hombale, Kleem announce 'Mahavatar Cinematic Universe'
Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have announced their ambitious new franchise, the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The project is likely to span over a decade and feature a plethora of animated films based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment in a planned lineup of 10 films. The official release calendar includes Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and two parts of Mahavatar Kalki in 2035 and 2037.