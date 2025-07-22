'Mahavatar Narsimha': Toy deal in sight after trailer creates buzz

Industry buzz

'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer gains positive reviews

As per India Today, an independent industry source said, "The buzz around Mahavatar Narsimha has grown significantly after the trailer's success." "With its impressive mix of animation and storytelling, it has caught the attention of the masses." "Interestingly, a big toy company has approached the makers for the rights. However, more information regarding this development is still awaited." The film will be released in 3D and five Indian languages.