'Ajey': Who's Anant Joshi, the actor leading Yogi Adityanath's biopic?

Anant Joshi , a 35-year-old actor from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, will play UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming biopic Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi . Joshi is known for his work in web series and films such as Virgin Bhasskar (2019-2020), Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022-), Maamla Legal Hai (2024-), and Kathal (2023).

Career progression Joshi learned a lot while working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra Joshi's most recent performance was in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, where he played Pritam Pandey, a struggling student. His portrayal was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth. The actor later revealed that working with Chopra was like attending a film school. He said, per Money Control, "Working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is nothing less than training in a film school."

Learning experience How '12th Fail' helped him prep for 'Ajey' Joshi credited his role in 12th Fail for preparing him for the lead role in Ajey. He said, "I think that learning prepared and improved me so much as a professional and as an artist that I was able to take the challenge to portray Ajey." The film will tell the story of Adityanath's early life in Uttarakhand, his spiritual journey, and his rise as a political leader in India.