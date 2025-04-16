What's the story

The Supreme Court of India will look into the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Wednesday, April 16.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and including Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, will hear about 10 petitions challenging different provisions of the law.

The Act was passed in both houses last month and received presidential assent on April 5.